San Antonio police shoot, kill man after he allegedly reached for officer’s gun, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer after he allegedly grabbed another officer’s gun during a struggle outside a home Tuesday afternoon on the West Side, Police Chief William McManus said.

Three plain-clothed officers and two in uniform went to a home in the 100 block of Willee to serve two arrest warrants on the man, who has not yet been identified, McManus said at a press conference after the incident.

When one of the officers tried to arrest the man in the front yard, he hit the officer in the face with a can of paint, sending both to the ground, McManus said.

They were wrestling when the man managed to grab the officer’s service weapon and that’s when another officer shot him, McManus said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, McManus said.

McManus said he has not seen the body cam video of the incident.

The warrants officers tried to serve were for domestic violence-bodily injury and for violation of bond for a family violence offense, McManus said.