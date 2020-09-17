Trio shoot man as he walks to convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man walking to a convenience store was approached and shot by three people late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to Pin Oak Drive and Oaklawn Drive not far from Fredericksburg Road after receiving word of someone shot.

According to police, the man was walking to a convenience store when he was approached by three younger men. That’s when, police said, the trio pulled out guns and started firing.

Police said the trio ran following the shooting and did not rob him.

The victim told police that he did not recognize the suspects and did not know why they shot him. He was taken to area hospital with wounds to his legs.

Investigators said two of the suspects were wearing hoodies, but otherwise could not give ages or descriptions.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.