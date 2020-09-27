Families say final goodbyes to St. Anthony Daycare/Learning Center during car parade

SAN ANTONIO – The St. Anthony Daycare/Learning Center is closing its doors after 52 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A farewell parade for the learning center was held Saturday.

St. Anthony’s is a faith-based center where kids continue school through activities and provides daycare services to families.

The event coordinator, who is also a former student, said losing the center is like losing a family member.

Organizers said around 75 families took part in the parade to give their final goodbyes to the learning center.

