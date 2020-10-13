Home security camera catches moment Nobel Prize winner finds out he won

STANDFORD, California – When you think of the Nobel Prize, you probably think of brainiacs, Albert Einstein and an award show in suits. But Paul Milgrom, a professor of Economics at Stanford University, found out he won the prestigious award while he was half asleep.

This Nest home camera caught the whole moment as Milgrom was woken up by his neighbor Robert Wilson, his colleague and fellow winner, in the middle of the night.

The #NobelPrize committee couldn't reach Paul Milgrom to share the news that he won, so his fellow winner and neighbor Robert Wilson knocked on his door in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/MvhxZcgutZ — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 12, 2020

When Robert Wilson rang Paul Milgrom's doorbell at 2:15 this morning, Milgrom's wife, who's in Stockholm, received a security-camera notification on her phone. She got to watch live as Wilson told Milgrom he'd won the #NobelPrize. — Stanford University (@Stanford) October 12, 2020

According to a post by the university, the award committee could not reach Milgrom to share the news so Wilson, his fellow winner and neighbor, knocked on his door in the middle of the night.

In a black and white camera video, Wilson can be seen peeking through windows and knocking on the front door of Milgrom’s home in a desperate attempt to alert his colleague.

“Paul? Paul? Paul? It’s Bob Wilson, you’ve won the Nobel Prize," Wilson says in the video. “They’re trying to reach you, but they don’t seem to have a number.”

Milgrom won the Sveriges Riksbank Prize prize in Economic Sciences for “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats,” according to the committee.

