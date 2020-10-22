Christmas came early: Blue Bell ice cream holiday flavors in stores now

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Blue Bell Creameries - the Texas ice cream chain announced the return of two favorite holiday flavors.

Christmas Cookies and Peppermint ice cream are back in stores for a little holiday cheer in October.

Blue Bell’s Christmas Cookies flavor is a chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookie combination in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Peppermint flavor is a refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

The holiday flavors will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Related: