Conservation Society’s Fall Heritage Festival canceled

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Conservation Society President Patti Zaiontz announced on Tuesday that the Conservation Society’s Fall Heritage Festival has been canceled out of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event had been scheduled for Nov. 6 at La Villita.

“Despite the strict safety measures the city and Conservation Society adopted to ensure a healthy event, the continued presence of COVID-19 in our community makes cancelling this event the right call,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “I want to thank the Conservation Society for putting together an extensive safety plan ahead of this event, and I am glad they have agreed to cancel it in light of our current COVID-19 progress and warning indicators.”

“We have taken extraordinary safety precautions in proposing and planning this event,” Zaiontz said. "And part of safe planning is being able to reevaluate whether or not to hold the event.”

Those who have purchased tickets for the event have three options:

They can receive a refund of the $125 ticket price.

They can convert their ticket into a tax-deductible $125 donation.

They can apply the funds to a future Society event.

“The careful planning that went into the Fall Heritage Festival has taught us a lot about how to improve our events and festivals and make them even better.” Zaiontz said. “We are looking forward to future events that will benefit from our 2020 planning.”