North Side cafe cited for having expired food, dirty knives

Corner Bakery Cafe received a score of 81 from Metro Health

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Corner Bakery Cafe, located in the 200 block of E. Basse Rd., received a health score of 81 during the Oct. 14 inspection.
SAN ANTONIO – A north San Antonio bakery was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after bins of expired food was found in a walk-in cooler and dirty knives were being stored with clean knives.

The restaurant was also written up after an employee was seen handling various ready-to-eat foods without changing gloves.

Score Guide:

  • 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
  • 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
  • 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

  • Chicago Bagel, 10918 Wurzbach Rd., 100
  • Sushi Box, 5565 De Zavala Rd., 100
  • Cabo Bob’s, 847 NE Loop 410, 98
  • Longhorn Cafe, 3150 SE Military Dr., 98
  • The Original Mexican Restaurant, 415 E. Commerce St., 98
  • Papa John’s Pizza, 20711 Wilderness Oak, 97
  • Sonic Drive In, 1435 Austin Hwy., 97
  • Cholua’s Grill, 10124 Broadway, 95
  • Kona Grill, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 95
  • Taco Palenque, 1002 NE Loop 410, 95
  • Halftime Pizza, 7531 Bandera Rd., 94
  • Vallarta Grill N Bar, 14814 Jones Maltsberger, 90
  • Dunkin Donuts, 7551 Bandera Rd., 89
  • Conroy’s Bar & Grill, 21119 N. US Hwy. 281, 87
  • First Stop, 2553 E. Houston St., 86
  • The Haven Southtown Mexican Restaurant, 1032 S. Presa St., 86
  • Jim’s Restaurant, 6107 W. FM 1604 North, 86
  • Plaza Tapatia Mexican Grill, 9820 Potranco Rd., 86
  • Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 5809 NW Loop 410, 82
  • Tink-A-Tako, 8181 Tezel Rd., 82
  • Corner Bakery Cafe, 255 E. Basse, 81

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

