North Side cafe cited for having expired food, dirty knives

SAN ANTONIO – A north San Antonio bakery was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after bins of expired food was found in a walk-in cooler and dirty knives were being stored with clean knives.

Corner Bakery Cafe, located in the 200 block of E. Basse Rd., received a health score of 81 during the Oct. 14 inspection.

The restaurant was also written up after an employee was seen handling various ready-to-eat foods without changing gloves.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Chicago Bagel, 10918 Wurzbach Rd., 100

Sushi Box, 5565 De Zavala Rd., 100

Cabo Bob’s, 847 NE Loop 410, 98

Longhorn Cafe, 3150 SE Military Dr., 98

The Original Mexican Restaurant, 415 E. Commerce St., 98

Papa John’s Pizza, 20711 Wilderness Oak, 97

Sonic Drive In, 1435 Austin Hwy., 97

Cholua’s Grill, 10124 Broadway, 95

Kona Grill, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 95

Taco Palenque, 1002 NE Loop 410, 95

Halftime Pizza, 7531 Bandera Rd., 94

Vallarta Grill N Bar, 14814 Jones Maltsberger, 90

Dunkin Donuts, 7551 Bandera Rd., 89

Conroy’s Bar & Grill, 21119 N. US Hwy. 281, 87

First Stop, 2553 E. Houston St., 86

The Haven Southtown Mexican Restaurant, 1032 S. Presa St., 86

Jim’s Restaurant, 6107 W. FM 1604 North, 86

Plaza Tapatia Mexican Grill, 9820 Potranco Rd., 86

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 5809 NW Loop 410, 82

Tink-A-Tako, 8181 Tezel Rd., 82

Corner Bakery Cafe, 255 E. Basse, 81

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.