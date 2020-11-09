North Side cafe cited for having expired food, dirty knives

SAN ANTONIO – A north San Antonio bakery was ordered to go through a re-inspection last month after bins of expired food was found in a walk-in cooler and dirty knives were being stored with clean knives.
Corner Bakery Cafe, located in the 200 block of E. Basse Rd., received a health score of 81 during the Oct. 14 inspection.
The restaurant was also written up after an employee was seen handling various ready-to-eat foods without changing gloves.
To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.
Score Guide:
- 100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)
- 89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)
- 79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)
Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores
Other scores this week:
- Chicago Bagel, 10918 Wurzbach Rd., 100
- Sushi Box, 5565 De Zavala Rd., 100
- Cabo Bob’s, 847 NE Loop 410, 98
- Longhorn Cafe, 3150 SE Military Dr., 98
- The Original Mexican Restaurant, 415 E. Commerce St., 98
- Papa John’s Pizza, 20711 Wilderness Oak, 97
- Sonic Drive In, 1435 Austin Hwy., 97
- Cholua’s Grill, 10124 Broadway, 95
- Kona Grill, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy., 95
- Taco Palenque, 1002 NE Loop 410, 95
- Halftime Pizza, 7531 Bandera Rd., 94
- Vallarta Grill N Bar, 14814 Jones Maltsberger, 90
- Dunkin Donuts, 7551 Bandera Rd., 89
- Conroy’s Bar & Grill, 21119 N. US Hwy. 281, 87
- First Stop, 2553 E. Houston St., 86
- The Haven Southtown Mexican Restaurant, 1032 S. Presa St., 86
- Jim’s Restaurant, 6107 W. FM 1604 North, 86
- Plaza Tapatia Mexican Grill, 9820 Potranco Rd., 86
- Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, 5809 NW Loop 410, 82
- Tink-A-Tako, 8181 Tezel Rd., 82
- Corner Bakery Cafe, 255 E. Basse, 81
For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.