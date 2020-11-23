East Side eatery cited after employees touched ready to eat food with bare hands

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the city’s East Side was cited by health inspectors and ordered to go through a reinspection this month after employees were seen handling ready to eat food with their bare hands.

Mittman Fine Foods, located in the 1100 block of Mittman Road, received a score of 82 during the Nov. 6 inspection.

The eatery was also written up for storing raw meat above vegetables.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Fiesta Produce, 1615 West Ave., 100

Kuma, 6565 Babcock Rd., 100

Jimmy’s Family Pizza, 226 E. Fest St., 98

Jujuice, 4009 Broadway, 98

Sushi Box, 5055 NW Loop 410, 98

J. Alexander’s Restaurant, 255 E. Basse, 97

Angelica’s Restaurant, 3020 Commercial Ave., 96

Rebar, 8134 Broadway, 96

Revolucion Coffee + Juice, 300 E. Houston St., 96

Deco Pizzeria Express, 1401 S. New Braunfels, 95

Mariscos Don Charly, 515 S. W.W. White Rd., 95

Heavenly Pho, 19178 Blanco Rd., 92

Snooze AM Eatery, 1305 N. FM 1604 West, 92

Tezel Market, 7126 Tezel Rd., 92

Kumori Sushi Restaurant, 700 East Sonterra, 90

Hula Poke Bandera, 11830 Bandera Rd., 89

Mama Maggies, 4054 Naco-Perrin, 87

Pho Garden, 2535 SE Military Dr., 87

Thai Lao Express, 6511 W. FM 1604 North, 85

The Jerk Shack, 117 Matyear St., 84

Bill Miller’s Laguna Madre Seafood, 5123 Rigsby Ave., 83

Mittman Fine Food, 1125 S. Mittman St., 82

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.