Driver extracted from vehicle after crash into tanker truck, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 45-year-old man had to be cut from from their vehicle after they crashed into a tanker truck early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. in the 10500 block of Roosevelt Avenue, not far from Loop 410 on the city’s South Side.

According to police, the man was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Avenue when he crashed his pickup truck into a tanker truck pulling out of a refinery.

The unidentified man was extracted from his vehicle by firefighters and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police did not say exactly why the crash happened. No other vehicles were involved.