Woman hit, killed by truck on North Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman crossing an intersection was hit and killed by a truck on the city’s North Side late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near West Avenue and Trudell Drive, not far from Jackson Keller Road.

According to police, the woman in her 60s was attempting to cross the intersection when she was struck by a truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the intersection is not a well lit area and that the driver of the truck did not see the woman until it was too late.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 30s, did stop to render aid and will not be facing any charges.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

The name of the woman killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.