Papa John’s donates 100,000 face masks to SA chapter of Texas Restaurant Association

From left to right- 2021 SA Chapter President James Moore; Vice President Will Grinnan; Dawn Ann Larios Executive Director for the TRA West Region – SA and Bexar County; Rachel Johnson, Papa John's Marketing Coordinator and Clark Mandigo III, President and COO of Papa John's and Pizza Venture of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Papa John’s franchise owners in San Antonio donated 100,000 face masks to the San Antonio Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association on Friday.

The group, Pizza Ventures of San Antonio, LLC, DBA Papa John’s Pizza, is comprised of 21 stores in San Antonio that employ 500 people. The restaurant chain has served the area for 25 years.

Clark Mandigo III, the president and COO of Pizza Venture of San Antonio, LLC, said the group wanted to help the community combat the pandemic.

“During this time of crisis, we stand in support of the restaurant industry,” Mandigo said in a statement. “It is important for us Papa John’s employees to help support locally-owned and operated restaurants and to make a positive impact for their fellow staff members, whose livelihoods have been disrupted.”

Dawn Ann Larios, the executive director for the Texas Restaurant Association West Region, said the industry has been forced to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Every day the pandemic continues, it hurts our local restaurants and small business owners,” Larios said in a statement. “We’re required to operate at 50% dining occupancy which, for most in our industry, is difficult to sustain. Restaurants have always been held to a high standard but because of the pandemic, we have had to adapt to a whole new way of operating, which includes incurring additional costs for protective items such as face masks to keep our employees and customers safe. We are grateful for community support from our fellow restaurateur Papa John’s for their generous contribution of supplies.”

Restaurants that are still in need face masks can contact the TRA’s main office at 210-734-7663 or wtxevents@txrestaurant.org.

