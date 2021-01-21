Do you recognize this man, accused of robbing Macy’s at North Star Mall?

Do you recognize this person?

SAN ANTONIO – A man stole merchandise from the Macy’s store at North Star Mall, threatened an employee with a cutting instrument, then ran off -- and investigators are still working to identify and arrest him, authorities said Wednesday.

The mall robbery took place at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 11 at 7400 San Pedro Ave., in San Antonio.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers. Calls and tips are anonymous.

Call 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).