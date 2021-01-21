San Antonio Spurs announce La Cultura clothing line inspired by ‘90s Fiesta colors

The San Antonio Spurs have announced the limited-edition apparel line La Cultura. Image courtesy: Adrian Garcia/Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are keeping it old school with their new apparel line.

The team on Thursday announced more Fiesta-colored and 1990s-inspired items for La Cultura, a collection “created as a love letter to the culture that San Antonians call home.”

La Cultura includes 12 new items that play off the team’s warmups of decade’s past — you know, clothing that features the iconic teal, pink and orange.

Items range from lifestyle clothing to magnets and patches.

The line also incorporates a traditional tribal pattern in some pieces, and an old school “San Antonio” script in others, the organization said it a news release.

Spurs officials said stripes in the three colors were used on game warmups in seasons from 1989-90 to 1996-97.

Spurs fans can start buying these new items online at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the team faces off against the Dallas Mavericks in their City Edition uniforms.

The collection will be available at the Spurs Fan Shop at The Shops at La Cantera the following day.

Imagery with the other Big 3 — teal, pink and orange, that is — has popped up on a variety of goods in recent years.

Just this month, a sweet collaboration between the Spurs and H-E-B resulted in Spurs Sherbet, made of strawberry, orange and blue raspberry.

