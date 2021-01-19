Spurs top $2B in NBA franchise valuations; See where team ranks

MEMPHIS, TN - DECEMBER 23: Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 23, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. San Antonio defeats Memphis 131-119. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs have topped the $2 billion mark in the latest NBA valuations released on Monday by Sportico.com.

The sports business website valued the Spurs at $2.05 billion, putting the San Antonio franchise at No. 13 among NBA franchises.

The top 12 franchises, led by the New York Knicks ($5.4B), Golden State Warriors ($5.2B) and LA Lakers ($5.1B), are all in major markets.

The Spurs had the highest mid-market valuation ahead of Portland ($1.9B) and Milwaukee ($1.86B).

Sportico used related businesses, corporate partners and revenue to make its valuations.

The Spurs corporate partners include ABInBev, Coca-Cola, Frost Bank, Fox Sports Southwest, H-E-B, Methodist Healthcare, SWBC, USAA and Valero Energy. The Spurs naming rights sponsor is AT&T.

The Spurs had a revenue of $279 million in 2019-20, a 6% decrease from the year before when the Spurs revenue was $298 million.

However, Sportico factored in financial losses because of the pandemic. League-wide the cumulative revenue for the NBA’s 30 teams was $8.3 billion. That was down from the previous non-COVID-impacted season by nearly 10%.

Sportico reported that the NBA held firm though due to its broadcast, sponsorship and licensing deals, and it salvaged its finances with the bubble in Orlando.

Click here for Sportico’s full list. Forbes releases its annual NBA valuations rankings in February.