Boil water notice issued for city of Kenedy

KENEDY, Texas – The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required residents in Kenedy to have residents boil water prior to drinking it after outages and water pressure fall below acceptable guidelines.

According to a statement by the city, children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

“All customers should follow these directions,” the statement says.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the city said. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

If you cannot boil your water, city officials say you may need to buy bottled water or get water from another “suitable source.”

Public water system officials will notify customers when it is no longer necessary to boil the water.

