Thousands of drivers cruise state highways despite closures

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers across the state are advised to stay off state highways and city streets as slick road conditions linger and threaten to worsen as the night falls.

While some areas of the city seem to be deserted, others are just as busy as ever.

Officials say they want to keep highways and city streets reserved for first responders and essential travel.

Tuesday, the LaCantera shopping center parking lot was practically empty, but nearby 1604 and Interstate Highway 10 traffic flowed near normal speeds on Tuesday.

Traffic was also seen flowing on Interstate 35 and other state highways in our area, which is a problem, officials say.

“That’s part of our winter weather operations that we’re conducting right now. The crews are also going on the road and preparing them for tonight since we are directing all traffic to the frontage road from off the highway,” Jennifer Serold, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation, said. We want to make sure that those frontage roads are treated and ready for that rain tonight.”

While some local state highways may look safe and some entrance ramps not be barricaded off, Serold said she wanted to emphasize that they are all closed to the public for an important reason.

Unnecessary travel on city streets is discouraged. City transportation officials releasing the following statement:

“The Public Works Department continues to support the San Antonio Police Department, which is leading the emergency response to this unprecedented winter storm in San Antonio,” the city said in a statement to KSAT. “Currently, our focus is on city bridges, overpasses, and major intersections. The Public Works Department is also ensuring that hospitals are accessible and that San Antonio firefighters can exit their stations to respond to emergency calls.”

