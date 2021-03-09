Poteet Strawberry Festival will ‘strongly encourage’ guests to wear face masks

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers of the Poteet Strawberry Festival will require volunteers and staff to wear face coverings but will only ask guests to do the same.

The Poteet Strawberry Festival Association on Monday said they “strongly encourage” the use of masks during the event that will bring food, live music and a carnival to the town on April 9-11.

Despite the association stepping down from the mask mandate that was a part of their safety plan released to KSAT earlier this year, organizers said other sanitizing and social distancing policies will remain in place.

Carol Rivera, a member of the association, told KSAT in January that the festival will include plexiglass at food booths, extra sanitation stations, social distancing features in entertainment areas, extra cleaning and a capacity limit.

The three-day event will take place a month after Gov. Greg Abbott will lift the statewide mask mandate. Starting Wednesday, businesses despite of their classification will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity.

KSAT has reached out to the Poteet Strawberry Festival to see if it will update the capacity limit.

Last year the festival was canceled due to the beginning effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said the festival is a “crucial source of funding” for the community.

“We are all aware there are risks associated with public gatherings, but also know this is a final opportunity for many of us to avoid closing our doors for good,” organizers said. “Working as a team, we can enjoy a safe and fun-filled festival that will bring us together and allow us to continue to provide for our community.”

Among the entertainers scheduled to perform include Kevin Fowler, Wade Bowen, Ramon Ayala and David Lee Garza y Los Musicales.

