Free COVID-19 tests for Southside, Southwest and Judson ISD students returning from spring break

SAN ANTONIO – Community Labs has partnered with three San Antonio-area school districts to provide free COVID-19 testing this weekend before students and staff return to class after spring break.

Students and employees in Southside, Southwest and Judson school districts and their families can be tested at no charge and without proof of insurance.

Southside ISD will have two Covid-19 testing sites on Saturday.

Pearce Elementary at 19190 Hwy 281 S #3, 78221 will have testing from 7 to 9 a.m. on Saturday in conjunction with the district’s San Antonio Food Bank distribution for more than 500 families. (Families will begin assembling at 6:30 a.m.)

Southside ISD District Office at 1610 Martinez Losoya Rd., 78221 will offer testing from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Southwest ISD will have one testing location on Saturday.

Christa McAuliffe Middle School at 9390 SW Loop 410, 78242 will have testing from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Saturday.

Judson ISD will host one testing location on Sunday.

Educational Resource Center (ERC) at 8205 Palisades Dr., Live Oak, 78233 will offer testing from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

