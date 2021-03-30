America’s Walking Club national headquarters moves to historic King William neighborhood

San Antonio is home to so many organizations – and Tuesday South town welcomed a new national headquarters for America’s Walking Club.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is home to so many organizations and on Tuesday, Southtown welcomed a new national headquarters for America’s Walking Club.

“I’ve walked in all 50 states and 14 countries,” Carl Cordes, Pacific Regional Director, of Americas Walking Club said.

Carl’s passion for walking has taken him all across the globe and brought him right here to San Antonio.

“The fun of exploring new places that you would not find if you went on vacation to San Antonio. You know, if somebody was driving through here, how many of them would find King William,” Cordes said.

Tuesday is a special day for America’s Walking Club, and this kicks off a special week that encourages fun, fitness and friendship.

“National Walking Week is April 1 through April 7. And we have clubs all across the country that are going to be putting on events to get communities and local governments involved in the walking movement,” Cordes said.

The club is non competitive and has events year round with a big mission in mind to make our community healthier.

“It’s very important, especially in this time. Not only are we are we fighting obesity, diabetes, but you got coming off of the pandemic and depression stress. And so this is a perfect time, an opportunity to get out and walk and exercise and feel good so that you can live longer, healthier lives,” Henry Rosales, CEO of America’s Walking Club said.

The new headquarters opened in the King William District in Southtown and soon they will be hosting people from around the world.

“In 2023, we will be hosting the International Olympic Olympiad. It’s basically a week long walking festivity. So all week long, we will have walking events all distances, from a marathon to a 5K,” Rosales said.

The club anticipates over 5,000 international and national walkers and an economic impact of $5 million.

As for Carl, he lets his walking do the talking.

“I do a minimum of 15,000 to 20,000 steps a day, you know, and I firmly believe that my health is directly related to the amount of walking that I do,” Cordes said.

If you are interested in checking out the new headquarters, the America’s Walking Club is hosting an open house from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1008 Alamo Street.

