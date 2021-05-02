New Braunfels names new chief of police

NEW BRAUNFELS – The City of New Braunfels has officially named its new chief of police.

City officials announced Saturday that Keith Lane is slated to become the city’s new police chief.

This comes after a nationwide search by the city and Strategic Government Resources (SGR), which is an executive recruitment firm in Keller, Texas, according to city officials.

A total of 62 candidates applied for the position before it was narrowed down to four finalists. These finalists visited New Braunfels this last week for in-person interviews, were given a tour of the city and met with officers and employees of the police department.

“Although we were impressed with the qualifications and professionalism of all four candidates, Chief Lane rose to the top as the person best suited to lead the New Braunfels Police Department,” said New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno in a statement. “Chief Lane’s law enforcement and management experience will be key as he assumes command of this growing police department.”

Lane served as the interim Chief of Police in New Braunfels since late 2020 and previously served for 15 years with Haltom City as a police chief, director of public safety and the city manager, according to city officials.

Lane said in a statement that he is eager to begin his new role with the City of New Braunfels.

“I am honored to be named the Chief of Police of the New Braunfels Police Department,” said Chief Keith Lane in a statement. “The officers and employees of NBPD are some of the finest I have seen in my law enforcement career and I’m excited about the future of this Department.”