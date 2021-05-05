Night shift workers are more likely to be admitted to a hospital with coronavirus, study says

Night shift workers are up to three times more likely to be admitted to a hospital with coronavirus, according to a new study by researchers at Manchester University.

Experts said those working irregular hours could be more at risk of infection because their sleep is disrupted, which damages the immune system and its ability to fight off pathogens.

Past studies have regularly found that people who work shift patterns or who work at night tend to be more sick.

The study showed shift workers were three times more likely to have severe COVID-19.

The study was not able to explain exactly why the risk was higher for shift workers, but explained various reasons, including weakened immune system and an increased occupancy in workspaces.

Experts say good quality sleep is crucial for long-term health.

Ad

Nearly 25 million Americans work night shifts.