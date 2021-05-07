Kidde recalls 226,000 smoke alarms

SAN ANTONIO – Kidde is recalling 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms because they may fail to alert people of a fire.

Customers who own any of the seven affected models are urged to contact Kidde for a free replacement.

The affected models are series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070. They were sold from May 2019 through September 2020 at Walmart, The Home Depot and other retailers.

The recalled alarms have the Trusense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on them.

Kidde has set up a website for people to file a claim for a replacement. You can visit the website here.

Kidde also advises people to continue to use the recalled alarm until the replacement arrives.

Kolcraft is urging parents to immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory sold with its Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 bassinet and Preferred Position bassinet.

Infant fatalities have been linked to other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products. Because of the incline and padding, babies’ weak necks can fall forward, cutting off air supply or the baby can roll over and suffocate in the soft materials, according to child safety advocates.

The model number of the Cuddle ‘n Care starts with KB063. The model number of the Kolcraft Preferred Position bassinet starts with KB061.

Kolcraft is re-announcing this recall. The affected products were sold from 2011 through 2017. Parents can visit https://www.kolcraft.com for information pertaining to a refund or voucher.

Thousands of zip-up infant sleep bags are recalled because they may also pose a suffocation danger.

TJX is recalling the apparel sold from April 2018 to February 2021 at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra stores.

The neck opening is too large for infants up to six months old.

The sleep bags were sold under 10 brands: Dylan & Abby, First Wish, First Wish Organic, Harry & Me, Little Red Caboose, Piper & Posie, Sam& Jo, Sam & Jo Organic, Shabby Chic and Willow Blossom.

Owners should contact TJX for a refund or store credit. Contact the company at customerservice@tjx.com. For more information, visit this website here.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people to stop using certain portable adult bed rails because of a risk of becoming trapped and asphyxiated.

Four elderly people died when they became trapped between the mattress and railing.

The products are made by Bed Handles, Inc., which is now out of business. Owners are urged to dispose of the railings.

The model numbers of the affected bed rails are AJ1, BA10W and BA11W.

They were sold at Walmart.com and other online retailers. For more information, visit this website.

