‘A myriad of colors’: Massive new mural draws eyes to downtown SA

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been in downtown San Antonio recently, you may have noticed a new mural that’s sure to capture your eye.

The colorful new art piece, entitled “The Last Parade,” is located on East Houston Street, between Navarro and Jefferson Streets, and spans nearly 100-feet high on a nine-story wall on the Kress building, according to an article from the San Antonio Report.

Artist Rudy Herrera is behind the art masterpiece, and he told the San Antonio Report that it is the largest mural he has painted yet. The artwork itself is also part of Centro SA’s “Art Everywhere” initiative.

Since last May, Centro SA has worked on several murals downtown, and some are still in the planning stages. Centro SA said in a statement that rather than waiting until after the pandemic, they believed the Alamo City could benefit from some new artwork and some newfound joy.

“We were going to postpone till after the pandemic … but it was really just a response to soothe our community heartache by providing some joy and color,” said Andi Rodriguez, Centro’s vice president of cultural placemaking, in a statement.

Bystander Gerard Lodico told the San Antonio Report that the artwork was just breathtaking when they saw it for the first time.

“It’s a myriad of colors, in a big canvas. That in itself makes it powerful,” Lodico said. “It’s psychedelic.”

To learn more about Centro SA’s “Art Everywhere” initiative, visit its website here.

