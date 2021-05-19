San Antonio scooter ridership cruising as COVID-19 restrictions ease

SAN ANTONIO – With more people beginning to travel again and others heading back to the office for work as COVID-19 restrictions ease, you may see more people using electric scooters in downtown San Antonio.

“I’ve been to the River Walk, then past the Alamo and to the Pearl,” said Garrett Falkowski, who was visiting San Antonio on Wednesday.

Falkowski used a scooter for a lot of transportation during his visit to the Alamo City.

“I was kind of on the other side of the town. I was, like, let’s make it back to the hotel. So I grab a scooter because it’s the fastest way,” Falkowski said.

The companies Razor and Bird have contracts with the city. They are allowed to operate up to 1,000 scooters each.

Eric Johnson, who changes the batteries for Razor scooters, says he is thankful to have more work these days.

“It’s awesome to be back open again,” Johnson said.

A spokesperson for Razor said the company is operating around 600-700 scooters in San Antonio.

In April last year, Razor said ridership dipped to 63% below its pre-COVID average. Ridership has grown in the last month to 27% above the pre-COVID average.