Current COVID-19 protocols remain in place in Bexar County Courthouse complex

SAN ANTONIO – An executive order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott that says counties can no longer require or demand wearing masks in the courthouse went into effect Friday.

However, local Administrative Judge Ron Rangel said the order doesn’t apply to the Bexar County Courthouse complex.

”The governor’s order, legally, has no effect on the judiciary,” Rangel said Friday.

Rangel said the courts rely on guidance from the Texas Supreme Court.

”The Texas Supreme Court has told judges that anything coming out of the governor’s office related to those types of requirements don’t have any effect,” Judge Rangel said.

That means local courthouse orders that require wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will remain in place.

Rangel said, “If the Texas Supreme Court tells us within the next few days that we no longer have to follow those, then I’ll update the protocols.”

