TRUST INDEX: Web article falsely claims ‘third wave’ of COVID-19 will be dominated by vaccinated people

SAN ANTONIO – Citing a British study, a web article by freelance writer Leo Hohmann states that a “third wave of sickness and death will be dominated by those who have been fully vaccinated.” The article claims that the next big wave of COVID-19 infections is already hitting some parts of the U.S.

As part of our Trust Index initiative, KSAT spoke with San Antonio doctors who explained why the report is raising some red flags.

“I think it’s pretty misleading for a lot of folks,” said Dr. Alsip, chief medical officer of University Health, about the article. “It’s two paragraphs out of their multipage modeling study, and frankly, it doesn’t match any data that we’re seeing here in the United States and certainly not here in San Antonio.”

Alsip said the study cited within the article isn’t based on any actual data but instead were projections or models that ultimately did not pan out. The study itself states its results were “highly dependent on assumptions and unknown factors.”

“None of the projections in the British study seem to be matching any of our data,” Alsip said.

Dr. Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, a San Antonio epidemiologist, said the article also contained many red flags.

“The article is written in typical ‘anti-vaxx’ propaganda rhetoric,” Rohr-Allegrini said. “It’s not that vaccinated people are spreading the virus because of the vaccine. It’s completely 100% impossible to spread the virus from the vaccine.”

Alsip said most of the patients who are sick or dying in the hospital with COVID-19 are people who have not been vaccinated, not the other way around, as the article alleges.

The claim that a “third-wave” of sickness and death will be dominated by those who have been fully vaccinated receives a Trust Index rating of NOT TRUE.

