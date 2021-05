SAPD responds to shooting at Alsbury Farms Apartment Homes at 231 Noblewood Dr. on May 25.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is at the scene of a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city’s East Side.

The shooting was reported at the Alsbury Farms Apartment Homes at 231 Noblewood Dr.

Preliminary information indicates that one person has been shot, possibly fatally, a San Antonio Fire Department spokesman said.

