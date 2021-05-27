The Drive-In at La Cantera announces movie lineup for summer 2021; tickets on sale now

SAN ANTONIO – The Rooftop Cinema Club at Six Flags Fiesta Texas has released the first movies of its summer lineup.

Tickets for the drive-in, now called The Drive-In at La Cantera, are now on sale for showings through June. Though it has a name change, it will still be located in the parking lot of Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

“The wait is finally over! At long last, we are BACK in San Antonio with our newly revamped (and renamed) Drive-In experience!” the Rooftop Cinema Club said in an email to subscribers on Wednesday.

Tickets range from $19.50-$29.95 per vehicle and are expected to “go fast,” the email said. The drive-in will also offer $10 community screenings on select Wednesdays. For more information, click here.

Here is the movie list for June, though more are expected to be added in the coming weeks:

June 10: “Godzilla vs. Kong:

June 11: “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Mortal Kombat (2021)”

June 12: “Raya and The Last Dragon” and “Nobody”

June 13: “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “The Craft”

June 14: “Wonder Woman 1984″

June 15: “Judas and the Black Messiah”

June 16: “Coming 2 America” and “Scream”

June 17: “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” and “Nobody”

June 18: “Raya and The Last Dragon” and “Friday the 13th (1980)”

June 19: “Jurassic Park” and “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)”

June 20: “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)”

June 21: “Selena”

June 22: “The Goonies”

June 23: “The Breakfast Club” and “In The Earth”

June 24: “Grease: Sing-Along” and “Child’s Play”

June 25: “Tom and Jerry” and “Friday”

June 26: “The Lion King (1994)”

June 27: “The Sandlot”

June 30: “Candyman (1992)”

The Rooftop Cinema Club’s San Antonio drive-in announced last week that it was returning for 2021 after popping up last year to give people a respite from quarantine.

It includes a 64-foot permanent screen and socially distanced parking spaces for movie-goers to tailgate.

Also new this year, the drive-in added lawn games near the box office and a new projector that allows it to screen newer releases.

Two other outdoor theaters, the Mission Marquee Plaza on the South Side and the Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre in New Braunfels, are currently showing films.

