WATCH LIVE: Lawmakers, relatives of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén introduce Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act

FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen's mother Gloria Guillen, right, joined by Vanessa's sister Lupe Guillen, center, and family attorney Natalie Khawam, speaks as she cries during a news conference on the National Mall in front of Capitol Hill in Washington.

Lawmakers on Wednesday morning will introduce the Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act, a bipartisan and bicameral bill that would move the decision to prosecute serious crimes in the military from the chain of command.

Relatives of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was stationed at Fort Hood when she was killed last year, will also be at the announcement.

Guillén’s remains were found on July 1 near the Leon River in Bell County, two months after she was reported missing.

She was killed by a soldier, and her family said she was sexually harassed but she never reported it, according to the Associated Press.

Guillén told her family that she didn’t want to report the incident because she feared retribution.

Since then, her death has put a spotlight on violence in the military, and how leadership problems may play a role in the prosecution.

The Military Justice Improvement and Increasing Prevention Act would give military prosecutors, not the chain of command, the decision to prosecute.

