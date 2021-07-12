Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro is MSNBC/NBC’s new political analyst

Texas Democrat and former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro is joining MSNBC and NBC News as a political analyst.
The announcement of Castro’s new position was shared Monday on social media, and on MSNBC/NBC’s “Morning Joe” show.
“Proud to be a part of the @NBCNews/@MSNBC team! I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective and hopes for the future at such a pivotal moment for our nation and for my home state of Texas,” Castro said in a statement on social media.
Castro’s resume includes serving as the mayor of San Antonio from 2009 to 2014, and as the 16th U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2014 to 2017. He launched a presidential campaign in 2019 but dropped out a year later after floundering in the polls in a crowded race.
Since the announcement of Castro’s new position, some organizations have shared their support on social media, including Texas Democrats and Latino Victory.
HUGE Congrats to San Antonio's own Secretary @JulianCastro on joining Team @MSNBC! 🤠— Texas Democrats (@texasdemocrats) July 12, 2021
We're confident that your knowledge and political insight will provide a much needed Texas-perspective to the world.
Thanks for all you continue to do for the people of Texas! https://t.co/fOhAsfi2Zw
This is exciting news! Secretary @JulianCastro's bold vision and advocacy on behalf of marginalized people embody the very best of Latino leadership.— Latino Victory (@latinovictoryus) July 12, 2021
We look forward to hearing his much-needed perspective on critical issues impacting the Latino community and our country. https://t.co/UeMpO04n88