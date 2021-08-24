Mostly Cloudy icon
Man wounded in drive-by shooting after altercation at gas station, police say

Officers called just before 10:30 p.m. to 300 block of North Zarzamora Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot during an altercation on the city’s West Side late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North Zarzamora Street, not far from West Commerce Street and Our Lady of the Lake University.

According to police, the victim had gotten into an altercation with a man at a gas station and then walked down the street to another gas station when a black Honda Civic drove by and fired multiple gunshots.

Police said as many as seven gunshots were fired in total and that the victim was struck once in the leg. At the Shell gas station he called for help.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to University Hospital. The suspect was gone prior to officers arriving, police said.

SAPD did not say what the altercation was about or give a description of the shooter. The investigation is ongoing.

