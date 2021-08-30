Family of KSAT anchor Ursula Pari bunkers down in Louisiana during Hurricane Ida

Family members of KSAT's Ursula Pari bunker down in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida hits

The whole city of New Orleans is without power Sunday night, thanks to Category 4 Hurricane Ida.

However, shortly before its arrival, we spoke with KSAT anchor Ursula Pari’s sister and niece, both of whom are riding out the storm in Louisiana.

Sarah Bourgeois sought refuge with her mother, Bernadine LiPari, on higher ground in Covington as the hurricane approached.

“We’re in the red zone -- the really bad weather,” said Bourgeois. “... This storm freaked me out. Turned on the news and I’m like, ‘this is getting worse. It’s not dying, it’s getting bigger.’”

Louisiana officials said Ida, now one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, arrived around noon.

The storm brought winds of more than 150 miles per hour that tore off roofs and brought down trees. The hurricane also arrived on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

“Katrina taught us all a hard lesson. It took too long to get any services or help,” said Bourgeois.

Burgeois and LiPari have stocked up on food, gas, flashlights and a generator, bracing for days without access to food or water.

Some hotels in higher areas are charging up to $300 per night.

LiPari said even if they wanted to leave, there was no way out.

“By the time we figured out how bad it was, the interstate was blocked,” LiPari said.

About an hour ago, the family said they have no power, it’s windy, rainy and there’s a lot of trees down around them. But, they’re trying to bunker down and stay positive.

