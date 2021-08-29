In Photos: Category 4 Hurricane Ida wrecks havoc in Southeast Louisiana

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Category 4 Hurricane Ida is ripping through Southeast Louisiana after making landfall around 12 p.m. Sunday, with winds reaching speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

The storm has blown off roofs, damaged homes and businesses, and has caused hundreds of thousands of power outages so far, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Sixteen years ago on this date, Category 3 Hurricane Katrina ripped through Louisiana and Mississippi, also bringing significant devastation to both states.

Hurricane Ida is tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit land in the U.S., reports say.

You can see some of the striking images of the storm below, courtesy of The Associated Press and Getty Images. We’ll add more images to this story as more become available:

A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Tony Hilliard, left, and his family expose themselves to the elements as Hurricane Ida begins to make landfall, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A news crew reports on the edge of Lake Pontchartrain ahead of approaching Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Security camera footage from the Delacroix Yacht Club coming from the Delacroix back levee towards Bayou Terre Bouef. #ida #idahurricane #Category4 pic.twitter.com/jDnWiyT5j4 — St. Bernard Parish (@StBGov) August 29, 2021

An abandoned vehicle is half submerged in a ditch next to a near flooded highway as the outer bands of Hurricane Ida arrive Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Bay Saint Louis, Miss. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: A group of people cross an intersection during Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Hurricane Ida made landfall earlier today and continues to cut across Louisiana. Hurricane Ida has been classified as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

A section of a building's roof is seen after being blown off during rain and winds in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on August 29, 2021 during Hurricane Ida. - Hurricane Ida slammed into the coast of Louisiana on August 29 as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A truck is seen in heavy winds and rain from hurricane Ida in Bourg, Louisiana on August 29, 2021. - Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans."Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana," the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: A person sits at a train stop for shelter ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (2021 Getty Images)

Esta fotografa muestra a un hombre que toma fotografas frente a grandes olas en la orilla del lago Pontchartrain, en Nueva Orleans, el domingo 29 de agosto de 2021, previo a la llegada del huracn Ida. (AP Foto/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

