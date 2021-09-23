Clear icon
Local News

Broadway is back in San Antonio

National Tour of My Fair Lady now performing at the Majestic Theatre

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Photo from MajesticEmpire.com.
Photo from MajesticEmpire.com.

SAN ANTONIO – This week the Majestic Theatre is welcoming back Broadway audiences for the first time in over a year with the classical musical My Fair Lady. The show will be in town until Sunday, Sept. 26th. with multiple shows this weekend.

RJ Marquez talked to some of the cast and crew about what its like to have Broadway back in San Antonio.

According to Majestic Theatre, the following health and safety precautions will be enforced:

  • Patrons are required to wear face masks
  • For patrons arriving without an appropriate face covering, the venue will supply disposable 3-ply masks
  • Upon entry to the theatre, all customers will be encouraged to sanitize their hands from available stations
  • Sanitizing stations with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available throughout the theatre
  • Mobile digital tickets are encouraged through your Ticketmaster account
  • Cashless transactions
  • Continuous cleaning of restrooms and high touch point areas throughout the performance
  • The theatre will undergo deep cleaning before the performance
  • If you are not feeling well, we encourage you to stay home and not attend the event
  • The theatre team is required to wear face coverings and will complete health screenings

Tickets for the shows are on sale now and can be found here.

