New dueling water slide ride will debut at Aquatica in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – A new ride called Riptide Race is set to debut at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Aquatica in March 2022.

Riders will start at the top of a 51-foot tower and plunge down side-by-side flumes as they race along 565 feet of water slide towards the finish line.

Each raft is a double seater so riders will be able to race with a partner against another team of two.

The ride features low walls so you can view the competition as you navigate tight loops, turns and drops and plunge through indoor and outdoor sections.

Penguin Cam: Chill with the penguins at SeaWorld San Antonio with 24/7 livestream

“The addition of Riptide Race will give thrill-seeking guests another exciting reason to visit Aquatica,” said Byron Surrett, Park President of SeaWorld and Aquatica. “Riptide race is the third new high-speed water ride in as many years and it gives guests one more heart-pounding ride to experience again and again.”

Ad

Park officials said this will be the first water slide of its kind in San Antonio.

There will be a height requirement of 42 inches for all riders.

SeaWorld San Antonio is located at 10500 SeaWorld Drive near Highway 151 and Military Drive.

Related: