Man hit, killed by vehicle on West Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Bandera Road.

Police say a man walked in the street and was hit by a vehicle. Emergency medical services personnel took him to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver stopped, and no charges are expected, police say.