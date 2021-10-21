Woman on the run after shooting man on East Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a woman who shot and injured a man on the East Side Wednesday night, according to San Antonio Police.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Roland Road and Pecan Valley Drive around 8:40 p.m.
Police say the woman shot the 47-year-old man in the right shoulder.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital.
Investigators say they believe the pair was in a relationship.
Further details are limited at this time. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.