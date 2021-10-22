Video shows Marine veteran disarm gun-wielding robber at Arizona gas station

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. – A Marine veteran was caught on video this week disarming a gun-wielding robber at an Arizona gas station.

The incident went down at a Chevron located at 10747 E. North Frontage Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.

Three suspects can be seen on video surveillance footage entering the gas station and one of them is armed with a handgun.

“The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him,” deputies said in a press release. “The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped.”

That customer turned out to be a veteran who told deputies “the Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

The veteran, who was not identified by deputies, detained the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.

The detained suspect is a juvenile, deputies said, and he was taken to Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME if they wish to remain anonymous. Tips can also be anonymously submitted at yumacountysheriff.org.