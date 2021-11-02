Man hospitalized after stabbing at Northeast Side motel

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a stabbing at a Northeast Side motel on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Travel Inn in the 5700 block of Industry Park, near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road, for a reported shooting.

Police said the victim wasn’t shot, but had been stabbed and was covered in blood. He left the Travel Inn and went to another hotel, where he locked himself in a room for a while, police said.

When the officers at the other hotel left, the man ran back to the Travel Inn, where he met with officers.

The man told police that he got into an argument with another man and was stabbed in the shoulder.

Police said his story is vague and they’re investigating what led to the stabbing.

The man was eventually taken to Brooke Army Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read also: