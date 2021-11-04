Grammar hacks: Here are some ways to sound smarter

A study by Grammarly based on LinkedIn profiles has found professionals with six to nine promotions within a ten-year period made 45 percent fewer grammatical errors than those who’d been promoted between one to four times. Are grammar mistakes hurting your career?

ORLANDO, Fla. – A study by Grammarly based on LinkedIn profiles has found professionals with six to nine promotions within a ten-year period made 45 percent fewer grammatical errors than those who’d been promoted between one to four times. Are grammar mistakes hurting your career?

Pop quiz: do you know the difference between affect and effect?

Affect is a verb, while effect is a noun. Think of A for action in affect and E for ending result in effect. For example, the drought affected plant growth, or the cup of coffee had no effect. What about ensure and insure?

Insure is to protect, while ensure is to guarantee. We insured the house. We locked the gate to ensure the dog doesn’t get out.

Which is correct? “I’m going to lay down” or “I’m going to lie down?” Lie is correct. Lay will need a direct object to be placed on. I lay my purse on the table.

What’s the difference between regardless and irregardless? The number one difference is irregardless is not a word. If you need a little help from time to time, tools such as, Grammarly, Hemingway, and Wordtune can assist with grammar and word choices and help you spell out the right word correctly.

Ad

Research from web services comparison site Website Planet found businesses with bad grammar and spelling mistakes on their websites will lose almost double the number of potential customers than those with typo-free sites.