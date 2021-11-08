‘I can’t breathe’: San Antonio woman describes chaos at Travis Scott concert

A San Antonio resident tells KSAT12 about their experience at the tragic Astroworld concert in Houston.

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old San Antonio woman said it was complete chaos during rapper Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld music festival that resulted in the deaths of eight people and several others injured.

Bianca Orta said she was near the front of the stage, and once the performance began Friday night, the crowd started pushing.

“There was this guy that put like his entire weight on my neck, and I was like, ‘Hey, like, I can’t breathe. Like your arm is on my neck, your arm is on my neck.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t move. I can’t move,’” Orta said.

Orta said there was no way out of the surge.

“We crowd-surfed a lot of people out, like there was at least like 10 people that were passing through. We crossed over someone’s dad because their daughter, I guess she got hurt,” Orta said.

Orta said she got out of the crowd and escaped injury.

About 50,000 people attended the sold-out music event.

Orta believes there was not enough security.

“When we got there in the morning, you could already tell there wasn’t enough security to hold that many people back,” Orta said

Crowds pushed their way through the entrance gates.

“Security couldn’t do anything, you know, they were just kind of watching telling you to stop running,” Orta said.

Authorities are now using videos and witness interviews to figure out what went wrong.

