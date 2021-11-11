The lights on Frost Tower in downtown San Antonio will stay blue this weekend. Here’s why

Downtown San Antonio’s skyline will look bluer than normal this weekend.

In honor of World Diabetes Day, the Frost Tower’s lights will turn blue starting on Friday evening through Sunday, according to a news release.

A special lighting ceremony is set for 5:15 p.m. Friday at Legacy Park in the 100 block of W. Houston Street, near the base of Frost Tower.

The event is in support of JDRF, a nonprofit organization that researches Type 1 diabetes and aims at finding a cure, the release states.

November marks Diabetes Awareness Month. For more information about JDRF, click here.