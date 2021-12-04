Roommate fallout leads to 1 dead, 1 in police custody on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a quarrel between two roommates that led to one dead in a vehicle about 20 miles away from their Southwest Side home.

Neighbors on Bright Valley Road were in disbelief that their quiet neighbor would be capable of allegedly harming someone or himself.

Angel Bonilla says he only saw the owner of the home that was the scene of a 12-hour long standoff a couple of times. He said his neighbor always seemed quiet and polite.

“I never imagined he could do something like that. He always seemed so simple. I would be here cutting my lawn, and he’d say hello,” Bonilla said.

Bonilla recorded as police made entry into the home around noon Friday. His neighbor was wheeled into an ambulance covered in blood.

San Antonio police say they were called for a welfare check to the home in the 6200 block of Bright Valley after the suspect called the reporting party to say he had hurt his roommate.

Police say a woman in her 30s was found dead about 20 miles away from home in a vehicle. The medical examiner has not yet said how the woman died or identified her.

The suspect in his 50s was taken to a hospital. Charges are pending.

KSAT will update you with the latest as more information becomes available.