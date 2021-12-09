SAPD searching for suspect accused of threatening to stab a man while robbing a Walmart

San Antonio police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Walmart on Nov. 24.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Walmart last month and threatened another man.

The robbery happened just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, at the store in the 9400 block of Culebra Road, near Grissom and Tezel roads on the Northwest Side.

A Crime Stoppers report states the man entered the store, stole items from the electronics section and attempted to leave the store when he was confronted by a 40-year-old man.

The robber threatened to stab the 40-year-old, and the man let him leave with the stolen property, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests.

