Police looking for woman who smashed door of Comal County Democratic Party Headquarters

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Democratic Party Headquarters were vandalized this week by a woman wielding a shovel, and the incident was captured on a security camera.

The video shows a woman walking up to the door of the building located at 1592 West San Antonio Street. She hit the glass twice with a shovel and walked away.

It happened at about 3:42 a.m. on Tuesday, party officials said, noting that the timestamp on the camera is about six hours off.

The woman is wearing black leggings with blue running shoes and a long-sleeved black and orange or red shirt. She appears to be wearing a belt bag around her waist.

The vandalism caused about $1,000 in damage, and a police report was filed.

Party Chair Marilyn Aden sent the following statement:

“We live in an increasingly polarized society right now, and many of us do not see eye to eye about politics specifically. But the New Braunfels community has always been able to get along and treat each other with respect and dignity, and it is important that we continue to do that. Regardless of how much we may disagree, it should not be necessary to resort to acts like this to make a point. We don’t know exactly what the motivation was of the person who committed this act of vandalism to our building—I would like to hope that it was a random act that was not directed towards us specifically. But if it was indeed directed towards the Comal County Democratic Party, then the people responsible need to consider the message they are sending about how to live in a civil society.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Braunfels Police Department or Comal County Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-640-8422.

