Spurs Coyote is trying to get the Rock’s attention

The Coyote mascot of the San Antonio Spurs in San Antonio, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs Coyote is imitating one of Hollywood’s elite in hopes of getting his attention on Instagram.

Starting Jan. 1, the Spurs Coyote has posted a photo on social media every single day posing as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Spurs mascot is wearing a fanny pack, gold chain and turtleneck in homage to the wrestler-turned-actor’s famous throwback photo where he’s wearing the same getup.

Spurs Coyote’s latest post from Thursday morning even includes a tissue like the one Johnson used in the original photo.

“Day 13 of trying to get @therock to comment 🪨,” the Instagram caption reads.

So far, DJ aka the Rock aka Dwayne Johnson has yet to respond.

No word on why the Spurs Coyote decided to single out the A-lister. Maybe he can smell what the Rock is cooking? Apparently, a coyote’s sense of smell is pretty good.