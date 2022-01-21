Woman stabbed in hand, robbed during home invasion on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect following a home invasion on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

Officers were called around 2:40 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North San Bernardo Avenue, not far from North General McMullen Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a woman in her 80s was sleeping in her bed when an intruder armed with a knife broke into her home through the back door.

Police said the intruder woke her up and demanded cash. The woman gave the man roughly $900, but he still tied up her hands, police said.

SAPD after she pleaded with the intruder to live he stabbed her in the hand before fleeing. The suspect has not been found.

The woman was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

SAPD did not give a description of the suspect. The investigation is ongoing, police said.