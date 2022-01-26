Track the latest Comal County COVID-19 daily reported cases

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Like other cities and counties across the country, Comal County has been dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases since late December.

On Jan. 24, health officials reported a record of 404 new cases, marking the first time the total surpassed 400.

In early January, the county broke 300 daily cases for the first time. Before that, the county’s peak for new cases was during the delta surge on Aug. 17 with 218 cases.

This article will be updated daily with the latest daily reporting from county officials.

January 26, 2022

On Wednesday, Comal County officials reported 400 new cases of COVID-19. There are 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Comal County hospitals including 10 in intensive care and four who are on ventilators. About 80% of those currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

Record high daily cases (reported on Jan. 24, 2022) 404 New Cases reported 1-26-2022 400 Total COVID-19 cases 26,385 Currently hospitalized in Comal County 60 New deaths reported 0 Total COVID-19 deaths 491

Comal County residents who wish to be tested for COVID-19 are advised to check the Texas Division of Emergency Management website for testing locations.

Officials said that the Comal County Public Health Department is administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccines for anyone five years and older. Booster vaccines are also available.

Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.

Residents are urged to be patient as call volume is extremely high.

