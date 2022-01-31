60º

LIVE

Local News

2,983 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County, Metro Health data shows

2 new deaths reported by Metro Health dashboard

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: coronavirus, testing, san antonio, bexar county, metro health, covid-19, omicron
TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images) (MARK FELIX, Getty Images)

Monday’s COVID-19 Numbers

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,983 new cases and a 7-day moving average of 4,311 cases. There were 2 new deaths reported, according to the data. Forty-nine new deaths have been reported over the past seven days, totaling 5,096 since the pandemic began.

Website live: Order free COVID-19 tests from the government

There are 1,196 COVID patients in local hospitals, with 293 in ICU and 135 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 12% of staffed beds available and 60% of ventilators available.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

  • Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
  • A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
  • A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
  • Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about city no-cost testing sites.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes breaking news, COVID-19 coverage, personal finance stories on the "Money: It's Personal" series, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" series.

email