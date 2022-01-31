2,983 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County, Metro Health data shows

Monday’s COVID-19 Numbers
SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,983 new cases and a 7-day moving average of 4,311 cases. There were 2 new deaths reported, according to the data. Forty-nine new deaths have been reported over the past seven days, totaling 5,096 since the pandemic began.
Website live: Order free COVID-19 tests from the government
There are 1,196 COVID patients in local hospitals, with 293 in ICU and 135 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 12% of staffed beds available and 60% of ventilators available.
See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.
City health officials offer the following testing guidelines
- Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.
- A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.
- A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.
- Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.
Click here to access more information about city no-cost testing sites.