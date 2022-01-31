2,983 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County, Metro Health data shows

TOPSHOT - Restaurants are empty on the river walk on April 1, 2020 in downtown San Antonio, Texas, during a stay at home order amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. - The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 5,000 late on April 1, according to a running tally from Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Monday’s COVID-19 Numbers

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 2,983 new cases and a 7-day moving average of 4,311 cases. There were 2 new deaths reported, according to the data. Forty-nine new deaths have been reported over the past seven days, totaling 5,096 since the pandemic began.

Website live: Order free COVID-19 tests from the government

There are 1,196 COVID patients in local hospitals, with 293 in ICU and 135 on ventilators. Metro Health’s dashboard shows there are 12% of staffed beds available and 60% of ventilators available.

See more of today’s COVID-19 statistics and city resources for the public here.

City health officials offer the following testing guidelines

Consider using a self-test before joining indoor gatherings with others who are not in your household.

A positive self-test result means that you have an infection and should avoid indoor gatherings to reduce the risk of spreading the disease to someone else.

A negative self-test result means that you may not have an infection. Repeating the test with at least 24 hours between tests will increase the confidence that you are not infected.

Ask your health care provider if you need help interpreting your test results.

Click here to access more information about city no-cost testing sites.

