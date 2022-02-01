75º

Golden State Warriors to field skeleton crew against Spurs after Steph Curry, Klay Thompson listed out among others

Spurs should be at full strength after Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl and Derrick White missed Sunday’s game against Suns

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, and Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – When the San Antonio Spurs host the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, the Warriors will only suit up a skeleton crew.

Among those listed as out are star players Stephen Curry (toe) and Klay Thompson (injury management), who just came back after missing the last two seasons following a knee injury and torn Achilles tendon. That’s after the Warriors beat the Rockets Monday night in Houston 122-108.

In that win, Curry exploded for 40 points, 21 of those in the 4th quarter, to lift the Warriors to the victory and remain in second place in the Western Conference standings.

Curry and Thompson will join Andrew Wiggins (knee) and Otto Porter (foot) sidelined with Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman on the injured list.

The Spurs should be at full strength after Dejounte Murray (left knee contusion), Jakob Poeltl (lower back soreness) and Derrick White (rest) missed the 115-110 loss to the Suns in Phoenix on Sunday night.

